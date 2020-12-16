VOTE now for the most bizarre local news stories of 2020

INTRO FROM BRANDI

Bracket 1: Murder hornets vs. Maggot Apples

Asian giant hornets, dubbed "murder" hornets for their ability to annihilate entire bee hives by tearing the heads off worker bees, made their way into the northwest corner of Washington state. The two-inch long bee-killers made a big splash and national headlines. They also made a home for themselves in a Whatcom County tree, where scientists eventually had to vaccuum them out.

When Gov. Jay Inslee toured eastern Washington towns devastated by wildfires in September, he thought he was bringing a gift of unity: honeycrisp apples grown at the governor's mansion in Olympia. It turns out, he was committing an illegal act. He should have known that it's against the law to bring homegrown fruit or municipal waste from apple maggot quarantine areas to areas that are considered pest-free. It created panic for the many orchardists in Eastern Washington after some of the gifted apples tested positive for apple maggots.

Bracket 2: Defunding Seattle Police vs. the CHOP "Warlord"

In August, the Seattle City Council approved drastic funding cuts to the Seattle Police Department in response to widespread protests over police violence and the death of George Floyd. Though the cuts weren't as deep as the 50 percent initially proposed by some of the council members, they were enough to prompt the resignation of Police Chief Carmen Best, the city's first Black police chief.

Bracket 3: Massive Unemployment Fraud vs. Inmate Early Release

When Washington's unemployment office was flooded with unprecedented new jobless claims at the beginning of the pandemic, imposters stepped in to get a piece of the unemployment pie. And they got quite a chuck: the state says fraudsters stole hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds at a time when thousands of out of work Washingtonians were struggling to get approved.

Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the release of roughly 1,100 state prisoners in April when the pandemic was still in its early stages. He said the move was to help fight the spread of Covid-19 in DOC facilities, but it led to at least a handful of early-release inmates going off the grid and at least one violent crime in Everett. Seven months after the inmates' release, Covid cases are surging again in state prisons.

Bracket 4: Durkan's "Summer of Love" vs. King County's Glory Hole Advice

In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo June 11, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan called the occupied protest zone surrounding SPD's East Precinct a "summer of love." In the 10 days that followed her comments, the CHOP became home to serveral serious crimes, including an attempted arson, multiple assaults captured on video, and the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Covid-sutra? An Instagram post from the Seattle-King County Public Health department made the rounds - and for good reason. The post, part of a series of videos meant to help people navigate their love lives during the pandemic, shows an imaginary text conversation between two people discussing how to safely have sex. One of the imaginary texters recommended they try a "glory hole" per the advice of their local public health department. We'll let you see and hear the rest for yourselves.

