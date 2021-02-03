The Weeknd's world tour is coming to Tacoma and Seattle

Superstar performer The Weeknd has announced the first big world tour since the start of the pandemic -and he's bringing it to three venues in Washington state.

The After Hours tour was supposed to kick off in 2020, but Covid-19 had other plans. It was postponed again in 2021 and will now start in January 2022 - nearly two years after the album's release.

The tour begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, and ends May 1 in Tacoma.

The Weeknd will perform at the Climate Pledge Arena in March 2022. The arena is still under construction, but it's expected to open by the fall and host other performances before The Weeknd's concert date.

He's also performing at the Spokane Arena in Spokane in April.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m., a day after his Super Bowl halftime show. You can learn more here.