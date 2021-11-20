'The vaccine is the path out of the pandemic'; Gov. Inslee encourages booster shots after CDC, FDA approval

article

Governor Jay Inslee encourages everyone to start getting COVID-19 booster shots, as the FDA and CDC expanded their eligibility on Friday.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, comprised of Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada, confirmed Saturday the FDA and CDC now recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. The heads of state agreed with the scientific consensus, saying anyone who received a two-dose mRNA vaccine like Moderna or Pfizer:

Should receive a booster shot if they are 50 years or older, or at least 18 years old if residing in a long-term care facility

May receive a booster if they are an adult between ages 18–49

"The COVID vaccines continue to amaze me as a scientific success. The vaccine is the path out of the pandemic. I encourage everyone five years and older to get vaccinated – whether you are a child or adult getting their first vaccinate[sic] or a 50-year-old getting a booster, we can protect each other with this important step," said Gov. Inslee. "As we head into winter, we want to make sure to have as much protection against COVID as we can. We are seeing surging cases in other parts of the country, and we want to do what we can to prevent ourselves entering another COVID wave. Now that boosters are available to all adults, we hope everyone will take advantage of them. Protect yourself, your loved ones, your coworkers and your friends."

A booster dose should be administered at least six months after the second dose, health officials say.

