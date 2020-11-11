Expand / Collapse search

The Turkey Trot must go on

By Q13 News Staff
COVID-19 in Washington
2016 Turkey Trot in Seattle (Q13 News photo)

SEATTLE - The Turkey Trot is an annual Thanksgiving Day tradition in Seattle. The 5k walk, jog, run raises money for the Ballard Food Bank.  

“Seattle Turkey Trot is our biggest community event of the year," the food bank’s Director of Development and Communications Colleen Martinson says.

Due to the pandemic, the 14th annual trot will be a virtual event with people able to participate any time of day in Seattle or anywhere they choose.

The need for help is even greater than ever.

“More people than ever have been pushed to the brink,” says Martinson.

The Ballard Food Bank recorded more than 6,400 visits and home visits in October, double the numbers of a normal month.  

“All kinds of people need our help: families, senior citizens, young people, and people living on the streets,” Martinson added.

How to help:

  • Sign up for the turkey trot here. Registration is $40. The first 2,000 people to register get a special edition Turkey Trot T-shirt
  • Donate to the Ballard Food Bank here.

