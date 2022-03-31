'The system is broken:' Everett mayor says change is needed following killing of officer

FOX 13 News spoke with Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin following her state of the city address on Thursday, where she spoke about the crime concerns in her city.

She told FOX 13 News the focus of her speech changed after Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha was killed in the line of duty on Friday March 25.

Police say 50-year-old convicted felon Richard Rotter shot and killed Rocha.

"What people really need to care about is why in the world did a felon have a gun," she said.

Franklin says there is a need for change throughout the state.

"The system is broken. When the laws at higher level of government are not working in our cities, when courts and systems at a higher level are releasing people or not holding people accountable," said Franklin. "How do we keep our city safe, when we do not have control over what is happening in those higher systems," she added.

Franklin says she is working to bring about change by calling for help from those higher levels of government.

There is a memorial for Officer Dan Rocha scheduled for Monday, April 4 at 1:00 p.m. at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. The service will be open to the public.

The official memorial fund was created in partnership with Victim Support Services, Coastal Community Bank and the City of Everett. According to the website, 100% of the funds will honor Officer Rocha and support his family.

Everett Police Department's website also offers other ways to donate:

All branches of Coastal Community Bank are accepting donations of checks and cash to the fund. Make checks payable to "VSS-Dan Rocha Memorial"

The City of Everett will accept checks or cash donations at the Clerks Office:

2930 Wetmore Ave. Suite 1-A Everett, WA. 98201

Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for walk-ins

By appointment only from 12:00 p.m. through 1:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, please call 425-257-8610

