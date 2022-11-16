‘The Masked Singer’ sends home Avocado, Bride in double elimination

It was "Comedy Roast Night" on the latest episode of "The Masked Singer," — but it wasn’t all laughs when two contestants were sent home.

On Wednesday evening’s new episode, two celebrities were forced to "take it off" and be revealed — and this time it was Avocado and Bride who had to pack their bags.

Who is Bride on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Bride was revealed as legendary professional wrestler Chris Jericho, who made his ring debut when he was only 19 years old and went on win multiple championships.

Dressed as a pink dinosaur with a wedding dress on, the 52-year-old action star said it was the best costume he has ever seen on the show.

"I’m just disappointed I got beaten by an avocado," Jericho told the audience.

Panelist Ken Jeong called the wrestler a "charismatic performer, singer, as well as a superstar athlete."

"I’m a legit fan, and I’m kind of star-struck right now," Jeong shared with him.

Jericho is also the lead singer of the heavy-metal band FOZZY, which explains his success on the singing competition.

According to his website, the band’s seventh album "Judas" currently has over 35 million streams on Spotify, and the album's title track hit number 1 on the Itunes Rock Charts in 8 different countries.

Who is Avocado on ‘The Masked Singer’?

But more cuts continued on Wednesday’s episode. The second celebrity costume sliced from the competition was Avocado.

Avocado was revealed as radio personality and host Adam Carolla, known for his podcast "The Adam Carolla Show" and for co-hosting "The Man Show" with Jimmy Kimmel during the late 90s and early 2000s. Carolla’s talk show was distributed as a podcast which set the record as the "most downloaded podcast" as judged by the Guinness World Records in 2011.

While panelist Jenny McCarthy revealed she continuously assumed it was the podcaster underneath the costume, she kept changing her mind due to his height.

"I canceled that out every time it came in my head," she said.

Legendary comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz also made special appearances on the show’s stage.

Double reveal continues on ‘The Masked Singer’

Last week also featured a double reveal, when the Venus Fly Trap and Gopher were eliminated.

The Venus Fly Trap turned out to be former heavyweight boxing champion and master of the grill, George Foreman.

When asked why he decided to test his singing chops on the show, Foreman answered simply, "The greatest show on Earth."

And, beneath the mask of the Gopher was American musician and founder of Parliament-Funkadelic, George Clinton.

The show’s host Nick Cannon asked the legendary music producer what it was like to wear such an extravagant costume, to which Clinton answered, "Man, it’s hot as hell in this, but I’m cool, y’all."

"The Masked Singer" is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full face masks to conceal their identities.

The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated – and then reveals his or her true identity.

Next week, get ready to be spooked when two new contestants enter the competition on Fright Night — and another two celebrities are unmasked.

Watch all-new episodes on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

