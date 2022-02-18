‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 costume revealed

Get ready! The seventh season of "The Masked Singer" is set to kick off March 9, and FOX is giving an exclusive look at one of the costumes: Thingamabob.

The photo shows the (um...creature?) rocking a sequined suit, pointy teeth and large ears.

And while the costume is scary good, it’s sure to leave everyone stumped about who could be under the Thingamabob mask.

Could there be any relation to Thingamajig — a masked celebrity contestant from Season 2 of the series?

Thingamabob costume reveal for Season 7 of "The Masked Singer" on FOX. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

If you can remember the series’ second season, Thingamajig turned out to be Miami Heat NBA player Victor Oladipo. So, could this mean Thingamabob is also a celebrity basketball star?

"Of course, he’s cousins with Thingamajig," panelist Jenny McCarthy teased in a video highlighting the costume reveal.

Only time will tell.

What we know about "The Masked Singer" Season 7 so far

In the meantime, Thingamabob’s costume fits the season’s new slogan "The Good. The Bad. And the Cuddly."

"The Masked Singer" is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full face masks to conceal their identities.

The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated – and then reveals his or her true identity.

A sneak peek featuring an inside scoop on the upcoming season of "The Masked Singer" will air on Sunday, Feb. 20 after the Daytona 500. Tune in for more secret costume and clue reveals, along with the first look at a new season performance!

"The Masked Singer" panelists Robine Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger are pictured during filming of season four. (Photo credit: FOX)

And, let’s not forget about the panelists — McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger. They will once again battle it out for the Golden Ear Trophy.

"The Masked Singer" Season 7 premieres Wednesday, March 9 on FOX.

