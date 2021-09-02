‘The Masked Singer’: FOX unmasks tantalizing first look at season 6

Another high-energy new season of "The Masked Singer" is right around the corner — and in anticipation of the premiere, FOX is unmasking a special first look at the new season.

In the sneak peek video, panelist Robin Thicke takes fans behind the scenes, offering a few clues along the way.

"Everything’s bigger this season — except Ken," Thicke jokes, poking fun at his co-panelist Ken Jeong.

‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 costumes

In the top-secret tour, Thicke shows fans "the vault" featuring winning costumes from seasons past, including season 5’s winning costume Piglet.

As always, FOX has been slowly revealing its new costumes in the lead-up to the new season — and fans are going bananas over them.

MASKED SINGER: Banana Split. CR: FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC.

"This season, we have some incredible costumes. One is the Banana Split, Caterpillar — which is one of the favorite costumes," Thicke revealed. "Then we have Mallard, which has a twang and sings a mean country song."

THE MASKED SINGER: Mallard. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2021 FOX Media LLC.

Other costumes we know of so far include Cupcakes, Hamster, Queen of Hearts and Dalmatian.

MASKED SINGER: Cupcake. Hamster, Queen of Hearts. CR: FOX. ©2021 FOXS MEDIA LLC.

Dalmatian was the first costume reveal released, when eager viewers’ minds started swirling with the "ultimutt" possibilities.

The Dalmatian will be singing in one of two groups this season, but for the first time in the show’s history, the winner of Group A will face off against the winner of Group B for the ultimate Mask-Off Face-Off in the season finale episode.

MASKED SINGER: Dalmation. CR: FOX. ©2021 FOXS MEDIA LLC.

What we know so far about ‘The Masked Singer’ season 6

In addition to amazing costumes, wildcards have also returned to "The Masked Singer" stage. Each group will feature several wildcard celebrities entering the competition for a chance to win the coveted Golden Mask Trophy.

And let’s not forget about the panelists. They will once again battle it out for the Golden Ear Trophy, with Jenny returning as the champion with two Golden Ears.

Thicke also shared in the sneak peek video that he will perform a duet with someone in the upcoming season — so stay tuned.

"The Masked Singer" season 6 premieres with a special two-night event starting Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

