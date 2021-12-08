Expand / Collapse search
‘The Masked Singer’: Banana ‘Splits’ from the stage in latest reveal

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
The Masked Singer
FOX TV Digital Team

Banana Split eliminated from 'The Masked Singer'

The Banana Split duo was revealed on "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night.

LOS ANGELES - It was a shocking split on Wednesday evening’s episode of "The Masked Singer," — and no, we’re not talking about relationships. 

The Banana Split duo was sent home in one fell ‘scoop.’ 

Singers and couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster were unveiled as the epic dessert after a long run in the competition. 

"I think it’s nice to share our relationship in this kind of way," McPhee said in an exit interview. "The show is amazing. We had a great experience." 

RELATED: FOX and ‘The Masked Singer’ creator to launch US version of Korean hit ‘Lotto Singer’ 

While McPhee and Foster sang their hearts out, the show did come with its own challenge — including Foster’s battle with claustrophobia. 

"For me, I’m super claustrophobic, so I really wanted to conquer this mask thing," Foster revealed. "I got through it, and I think it may have helped me." 

Both Foster and McPhee commended the crew on the show and said they had a blast during their time on the competition. 

Watch all-new episodes of "The Masked Singer" on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT. 

