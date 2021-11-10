'The lowest of low:' Thieves target Auburn fire victims displaced from homes

Expand / Collapse search
Police report thieves are targeting the families who were displaced from their homes by a fire that happened in Auburn.

AUBURN, Wash. - Police report thieves are targeting the families who were displaced from their homes by a fire that happened in Auburn.

On Sunday, a fire at the Riverfront Apartments in Auburn forced about 100 people from their homes. 

Auburn police told FOX 13 News on Wednesday that they started getting calls about thieves stealing from the complex.

Police said a thief, or thieves, hit at least five units, but say the case is still under investigation and the number of affected apartment units could be as high as 20.

"Everything is gone," said Barbara Shelton. "I mean, my father’s ashes were stolen. I mean, they came in and went through [the] apartment like you wouldn’t believe. It’s disgusting."

Shelton was staying at her sister’s apartment this weekend when the fire broke out. She says she can’t believe someone would take advantage of her family when they’re already dealing with so much.

"To me, that is the lowest of the low," said Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus. "That’s what challenges me the most, is to understand how someone could be that horrible as to go in and profit, benefit from someone else’s trauma," she added.

Backus tells FOX 13 News she wanted to come out and show support for her community. She says the city is also working with the Auburn Food Bank to help give these families a glimmer of hope.

The Auburn Food Bank is raising money for the victims of the fire via a GoFundMe. You can read more about their effort, or donate here.

Backus says it is not a requirement for on-site security with a large fire. However, she says there will be security on-site following this incident.

