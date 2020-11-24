The Divide: Businesses face a not-so-happy holiday

This week on "The Divide": With businesses boarded up throughout Downtown Seattle, the normal holiday celebrations will look a little different in 2020. But despite a pandemic and ongoing crises, businesses in the city's core hope you will still help spread holiday cheer.

Also: Finding things to be grateful for may seem hard in 2020 - but for one family, the list of blessings is long.

Plus: Washington state is about to lose its favorite scapegoat.