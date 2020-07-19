Expand / Collapse search

The Divide: As Bothell mourns fallen hero, debate around police reform continues

By
Published 
The Divide
Q13 FOX

BOTHELL, Wash.  - This week on "The Divide": Bothell City Manager Jennifer Phillips discusses the loss of Officer Jonathan Shoop and the ongoing debate around police reform.

Plus: Will Governor Jay Inslee reissue his “Stay Home” mandate amid a spike in Coronavirus cases? Viewers weigh in.

Also: Is Seattle’s City Council using a pandemic to push through controversial policies?

Editor's note: This episode was taped prior to an investigative finding that the bullet that killed Bothell Police Officer Jonathan Shoop was fired from his partner's gun.

The Divide

Each week on “The Divide” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues that divide us. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics. This week: Is Seattle’s City Council pushing through policy using the cover of a pandemic?