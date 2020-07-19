The Divide: As Bothell mourns fallen hero, debate around police reform continues

This week on "The Divide": Bothell City Manager Jennifer Phillips discusses the loss of Officer Jonathan Shoop and the ongoing debate around police reform.

Plus: Will Governor Jay Inslee reissue his “Stay Home” mandate amid a spike in Coronavirus cases? Viewers weigh in.

Also: Is Seattle’s City Council using a pandemic to push through controversial policies?

Editor's note: This episode was taped prior to an investigative finding that the bullet that killed Bothell Police Officer Jonathan Shoop was fired from his partner's gun.