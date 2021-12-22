Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
7
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Coastal Flood Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades

‘The Cookie Lady’ shares Chocolate Mint Cookie recipe

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
FOX 13 Seattle

‘The Cookie Lady’ bakes thousands of cookies

A local 90-year-old woman has baked more than 24,000 cookies.

A 90-year-old Tacoma woman has baked thousands of cookies for her neighbors, friends and church congregation over the past 14 years.

Devena "the Cookie Lady" Thomsen started baking when she was in elementary school but her skills took off after baking a pie in junior high school. 

The first cookie recipe she found was on the back of the Quaker Oatmeal package which is still one of her favorites. 

She’s now sharing one of her cookie recipes – Chocolate Mint Cookies. 

Ingredients: 

  • ¾ cup butter
  • 2 ½ cup flour
  • 1 ½ cup brown sugar
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 2 TBSP. water
  • 1 ¼ tsp. baking soda
  • 12 oz. bag of chocolate chips
  • 4 packages Andes mints
  • 2 eggs

Instructions:

  • In a large saucepan, melt butter and sugar with water over medium-low heat. Add the chocolate chips and stir until melted. Remove from the heat and let sit for 10 minutes only.
  • Beat the eggs into the chocolate mixture one at a time. Stir in the flour, salt, and baking soda. Mix thoroughly, then chill for one hour.
  • Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Cover a cookie sheet with foil or parchment paper, and place balls 2 inches apart.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 9 minutes. The cookies will all be flat. Remove from the oven and immediately place one Andes mint (wrapper still on) on each cookie. When the mint softens (3-4 minutes), open it and swirl it over the top of the cookie
  • Lift cookies from cookie sheet onto a wire rack to cool completely. Makes about 100 cookies.

She also plans to treat her neighbors at the Tacoma senior living community Narrows Glen just in time for the holidays.