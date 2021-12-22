‘The Cookie Lady’ shares Chocolate Mint Cookie recipe

A 90-year-old Tacoma woman has baked thousands of cookies for her neighbors, friends and church congregation over the past 14 years.

Devena "the Cookie Lady" Thomsen started baking when she was in elementary school but her skills took off after baking a pie in junior high school.

The first cookie recipe she found was on the back of the Quaker Oatmeal package which is still one of her favorites.

She’s now sharing one of her cookie recipes – Chocolate Mint Cookies.

Ingredients:

¾ cup butter

2 ½ cup flour

1 ½ cup brown sugar

½ tsp. salt

2 TBSP. water

1 ¼ tsp. baking soda

12 oz. bag of chocolate chips

4 packages Andes mints

2 eggs

Instructions:

In a large saucepan, melt butter and sugar with water over medium-low heat. Add the chocolate chips and stir until melted. Remove from the heat and let sit for 10 minutes only.

Beat the eggs into the chocolate mixture one at a time. Stir in the flour, salt, and baking soda. Mix thoroughly, then chill for one hour.

Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Cover a cookie sheet with foil or parchment paper, and place balls 2 inches apart.

Bake at 350 degrees for 9 minutes. The cookies will all be flat. Remove from the oven and immediately place one Andes mint (wrapper still on) on each cookie. When the mint softens (3-4 minutes), open it and swirl it over the top of the cookie

Lift cookies from cookie sheet onto a wire rack to cool completely. Makes about 100 cookies.

She also plans to treat her neighbors at the Tacoma senior living community Narrows Glen just in time for the holidays.