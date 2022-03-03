The Batman: Latest evolution of the superhero movie is a winner

article

The latest evolution of the superhero movie is a winner

Superhero movies are getting weirder and weirder. And that’s a good thing. The latest Caped Crusader flick. "The Batman," is a psychological, crime noir, teeming with mystery and horror, and bordering on an ‘R’ rating.

In other words, reconsider bringing the young kids to this one. It’s very violent and very mature. It’s also very good.

Batman, just 2 years into his one man crusade against crime, and still wet behind the ears, is desperate to catch The Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial killer who is targeting Gotham’s elite. Riddler also appears to have an obsession with Batman (and Bruce Wayne?) and leaves clues specifically for the Dark Knight.

As he ventures deeper into the case, Batman crosses paths with Catwoman, a cool and cunning Zoe Kravitz, and the Penguin (Colin Farrell). He also learns he can’t just terrorize criminals, but must find a way to inspire the people of Gotham City.

Director Matt Reeves creates a Batman story we’ve never seen before, one that actually focuses on Batman. We see his expert detective skills, and also the challenges he faces trying to do good in a city that is so bad.

Robert Pattinson makes a compelling Batman, though his Bruce Wayne is just an extension of that character without the mask, and not the debonair billionaire we usually see (meant to throw off any suspicion that he may indeed be a secret superhero).

It’s a long haul, with the film clocking in at nearly three hours. But this latest evolution of the superhero genre, is equal parts dark, scary, and inspirational.

And worth your time.

