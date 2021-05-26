'That water out there is his unmarked grave': Family of fallen officer asks community for help

For the first time, a family is speaking publicly about the death of their son while in the line of duty in the hopes of finding closure.

On November 17, 2020, a wave threw Tulalip Tribal Police Department Officer Charlie Cortez from his boat.

Despite massive search efforts, his body was never found.

"It still seems unreal, because he is still lost at sea," said Cortez’s mom Paula Cortez.

The family tells Q13 News the only reminder that this nightmare is real is the growing plaques and medals at their son’s memorial in their home.

Six months after the accident, the family says they are still looking for closure, not just for themselves, but also for Charlie’s children.

"That water out there is his unmarked grave. And we’d prefer to lay him to rest," said Paula Cortez.

Paula Cortez says her hope in sharing her story is to find that closure.

With more activity on the water during the spring and summer months, Cortez is asking the community to keep an eye out for anything that could lead to answers for the family.

This week is special for the Cortez family. Charlie Cortez would have turned 30 on Friday. Also, Saturday there will be a special memorial for his service.

From 10 a.m. to noon, Beyond the Call of Duty Rolling Memorial will ride into Tulalip in honor of the fallen officer. The event will happen at the Tulalip Marina.

