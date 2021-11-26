Thanksgiving travel nears 90% of pre-pandemic level

article

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and according to numbers from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), air travel this year nearly reached pre-pandemic levels.

The TSA compared the number of passengers screened this week to the same stretch of time in 2019—just months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

On Tuesday, TSA workers screened 2,207,949 people, representing 91% of pre-pandemic travel. The agency said 2,311,978, or 88%, were screened on Wednesday; then 1,382,230, or 87%, on Thursday.

RELATED: Thanksgiving travel expected to rival pre-pandemic levels

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: