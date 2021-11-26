Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County, Okanogan County
5
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, King County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Mason County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:30 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Thanksgiving travel nears 90% of pre-pandemic level

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Travel News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and according to numbers from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), air travel this year nearly reached pre-pandemic levels.

The TSA compared the number of passengers screened this week to the same stretch of time in 2019—just months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

On Tuesday, TSA workers screened 2,207,949 people, representing 91% of pre-pandemic travel. The agency said 2,311,978, or 88%, were screened on Wednesday; then 1,382,230, or 87%, on Thursday.

RELATED: Thanksgiving travel expected to rival pre-pandemic levels

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: