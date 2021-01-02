Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
High Wind Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM PST until SAT 9:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until MON 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Olympics
River Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 1:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 10:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman let go after four seasons

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
College Football
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns football coach Tom Herman has been let go after four seasons. The decision was announced in a statement on the UT Austin Athletics website on Saturday.

"Decisions like this are very, very difficult and certainly not something I take lightly," athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. "As I've said before, my philosophy is to wait until the end of the season to look at all of the factors in evaluating any of our programs.

Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte evaluated the program’s strengths and weaknesses and made the coaching change in an effort to get the university back on track, the university said. 

"President Hartzell and the chair of our Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife, concur with this recommendation and have approved the change. We thank Coach Herman for his service and dedication to our student-athletes, our program, and our university," university officials said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.