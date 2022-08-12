Texas home of ex-Seahawks star Earl Thomas destroyed in fire

The Texas home of former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas burned down on Thursday after reportedly being struck by lightning in what officials say is a "total loss," according to multiple reports.

Thomas, who last played with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, was home with two family members at his residence in Orange, Texas, when he heard a "popping sound" and saw smoke in the house early Thursday evening, Orange Fire Department Deputy Chief Payton Smith told FOX4 Beaumont.

Images of the home showed a raging fire that began near the southeast corner of Thomas’ home, 12NewsNow reported . Officials told the outlet that fire crews were forced to pull back because of intense flames and smoke and worked in "defensive mode" to get the fire under control.

No cause has been confirmed, but fire officials are reportedly not ruling out the possibility of lightning striking the house.

Smith told FOX4 that half of the home collapsed and that the house is a "total loss" after Thursday’s fire.

Thomas, a Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowler, was released by the Raven in 2020 after getting into a fight with a teammate during offseason training.

He played for the Seahawks from 2010-2018 but never took the field for Seattle again after raising his middle finger toward head coach Pete Carroll while being carted off the field with a leg injury during Week 4 of the 2018 season.

In May, Thomas was arrested after violating a protective order by allegedly sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children.

Thomas, who is currently a free agent, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter in April that he is "ready" to resume his NFL career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

