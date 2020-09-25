Terror probe opened into Paris knife attack that left at least 2 injured

Paris officials have opened a terror investigation into a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that left several people with life-threatening injuries. Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the attack.

The investigation was opened into “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise,” according to France’s counterterrorism prosecutor’s office.

Authorities initially told reporters that four people had been injured, however, an official told the Associated Press that there are in fact only two confirmed wounded. Police could not explain the discrepancies.

Police did not release the identities of the attacker or the wounded, who are in “absolutely urgent” condition, the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named, said.

French police secure the area after several people were injured near the former offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo following an attack by a man wielding a knife in the capital Paris on September 25, 2020.

Police cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby.

Prime Minister Jean Castex cut short a visit to a suburb north of Paris to head to the Interior Ministry to follow developments.

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a knife attack in Paris on September 25, 2020, near the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, a source close to the investigation told AFP.

It is unclear what motivated the attack Friday or whether it had any link to Charlie Hebdo, which moved offices after they were attacked by the Islamic extremists in 2015.

The trial in the Charlie Hebdo attacks is currently underway. Murmurs broke at the terrorism trial of 14 people, including three fugitives, accused of helping the attackers in the January 2015 killings, as the news filtered through. The widows of the Charlie Hebdo attackers are scheduled to testify Friday afternoon.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report. Get updates on this story from foxnews.com.