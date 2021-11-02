Teresa Mosqueda projected winner for Seattle City Council District 8 seat

article

Incumbent Teresa Mosqueda is leading challenger Kenneth Wilson in the race for the Seattle City Council at-large position for District 8.

Mosqueda received 56% of the votes while Wilson received 44% of the votes.

On Nov. 4, FOX 13 projects Mosqueda to win.

Mosqueda has served in Position 8, which is a city-wide seat, for one term since 2018. Wilson is a small business owner who says the current council does not understand day-to-day city operations.

Mosqueda declared herself winner on Election Night, despite the initial close race-- she was initially leading by 5.3%.

