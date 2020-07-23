Teen's project helps protect those experiencing homelessness from COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis has raised new concerns about health, especially for those experiencing homelessness.

But one local teen is hoping to change that experience, making sure those who need it most, are still getting help to protect themselves from the virus.

In Seattle, people lined up to get donated supplies, handed out by Liem Kaplan and his team.

“I want to give back and I enjoy doing this,” said Liem.

Liem hands out plastic bags filled with masks, hand sanitizer, chapstick and much more to anyone who stops by his tent.

“When the pandemic first hit, Liem said, ‘I am really worried about the people that are unhoused. They won’t be able to get mask. They won’t be able to get hand sanitizer,” Nancy Kaplan, Liem’s mom said.

Liem is the youngest of seven children, adopted from Vietnam. He's experienced his fair share of challenges, born with two arms that are different.

But his family said he has always been a natural leader, even from an early age. He's helped champion others since he was 6-years-old, starting coat drives and campaigns for kids.

So when the coronavirus pandemic hit, he started making deliveries to organizations that help homeless people, dropping off hundreds of masks.

He even reached out to people on Facebook for help, asking those who could, to donate more face coverings. So far, more than 5,000 masks have been donated.

On Thursday, he dropped more masks off at a courthouse and food bank in Issaquah.

“We haven’t had to buy any masks because people like Liem have just been donating them,” said Cori Walters, Executive Director for Issaquah Food and Clothing Bank.

Liem learned many of the organizations that help homeless people have stopped services due to the pandemic.

So again, he put out the call on social media, asking others for help in the cause.

Liem’s cause continues to grow, even brandishing a name, called the “Giving Hope Project”.

“This is my first time ever being homeless and I don’t want to be like this,” said 62-year-old Tony, who stopped by to pick up donated items.

Tony has had to sleep on the ground the last several nights, and thanks to the Giving Hope Project, he's able to stay in a hotel overnight.

Tony now refers to Kaplan as “his 13-year-old angel.”

“He has a great, tremendous heart,” Tony said.

His mother said she's proud of her son for making a huge impact on people in need.

“He literally is changing lives. And he’s doing it because it brings him joy and it makes him feel good,” said Nancy.

Liem said he plans to keep the Giving Hope Project going for many years to come.

“Probably the rest of my life… because that’s what I like to do,” said Liem.

To help his project or donate a mask, visit his website at the Givinghopeproject.com