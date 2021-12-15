Teens charged with burglarizing, vandalizing Pierce County homes, causing $700K in damage

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Pierce County Sheriff's Department ( )

Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly burglarizing and vandalizing several homes in Pierce County.

The sheriff’s office says two teens, age 15 and 17, went through several homes and buildings, smashing glass, destroying appliances, kicking in doors and even burning a house down. Deputies identified them through fingerprints left behind at multiple sites.

Authorities say they also damaged three schools and stole $1,300 in tablets.

The sheriff’s office says the two caused more than $700,000 in damage. They were charged with 13 felonies, including arson, vandalism and theft.

