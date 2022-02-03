Teens charged after armed carjacking in Tacoma

The two teens who were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Tacoma were charged on Thursday.

Pierce County deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Sawyer Trail Apartments on Wednesday afternoon.

According to probable cause documents, a woman reported that she was about to leave the apartments when one of the teens approached her car, opened the door and asked "Can you please get out of the car?" as she held a pink handgun to the woman’s stomach.

Investigators said the teen asked for the keys but the victim asked her if she could give her the key fob but keep her house keys, and the teen agreed.

Court documents said the teen took the key fob, thanked the victim and drove away from the scene.

Investigators said another witness approached the deputy and the victim. She told them she saw two suspicious people near her truck earlier that day and confronted them. She showed the deputy and the victim a picture of the two, and the victim positively identified the teen as the suspect who carjacked her at gunpoint, documents said.

Deputies were able to get surveillance video and it showed the two teens walking and talking to each other.

According to probable cause documents, one of the teens was seen running from one of the apartment buildings with a bag filled with clothes and other items as she fled in the stolen car.

A deputy saw the stolen car and tried to catch up with it but wasn’t successful. Investigators said the car was involved in a chase and the stolen car was found at Clover Park High School in Lakewood.

Investigators said the two teens were located inside the school, where staff said they were current or former students.

Deputies detained the teens and they were taken to juvenile detention.

One of teens was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and the second teen was charged with taking a motor vehicle without permission in the second-degree.

According to investigators, the handgun was tentatively identified as being stolen in July 2021. Deputies also reported that this incident was similar to an attempted carjacking at a nearby apartment complex on Jan. 24. The carjacking was unsuccessful but one of the suspects was armed with a pink and silver firearm.

