Teens accused of firing airsoft gun from car in Bellevue

Five teenagers are in trouble after allegedly firing airsoft guns at people on Friday in Bellevue.

Police said the teens were targeting random people while driving around the area of S. 140th Ave. and Main St.

Bellevue police said they were tipped off to the crime when a man called 911 saying he was hit.

The teens were eventually pulled over by police.

The school district is investigating and may take disciplinary action. One of the teens may face charges.

Nobody was seriously hurt.

