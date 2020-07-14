Teenager in critical condition after jumping off trestle bridge into Snoqualmie River

A 17-year-old male is in critical condition tonight after jumping off of the Old Reinig Trestle and into the upper Snoqualmie River on Tuesday.

King County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call around 4:40 p.m. of a possible drowning after the man did not resurface shortly after jumping off the bridge.

Officials said the male was missing for at least 30 minutes. He was later recovered from the river around 5:30 p.m. and taken to Overlake Hospital.

King County Sheriff’s Office Marine/Dive/Rescue Unit, Snoqualmie Fire Department, Eastside Fire & Rescue, and Fall City Fire Department were also called to the scene to aid in the rescue efforts.

The indentity of the male is not known at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Check back later for updates.