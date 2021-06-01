VIDEO: Teenager fends off bear to save her dogs in California

A new viral video shows the moment a Bradbury teenager fended off a large bear in order to save her dogs.

"Service dog saved by super human teen!! Thank you Hailey! And Thank you God for protecting my daughter and the dogs," user @realestatebeauty posted on Instagram.

SUGGESTED: Bear wanders through San Gabriel Valley neighborhood, faces off with dog

The viral video has been viewed more than 40 million times across all social media platforms. The video shows a large brown bear walking across a backyard fence with two small bear cubs when several dogs run out of the residence and start barking at the bear.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The teenager, identified as Hailey, runs out of the home and pushes the bear off the fence after it snatches one of the pups.

According to the teen, Hailey, "I live in the mountains so this is really normal and it's summer so they always come now."

The woman who posted the video said Hailey and the dogs are both doing fine. She added that one of the dogs was "a little scratched" but the injury did not appear to be serious.

She said the family intends to put up "higher fences," according to a comment made on TikTok.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.