Teenager dies in head-on 2-car crash near Nisqually River Bridge

A 17-year-old male died in a head-on, 2-car crash going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-5 near the Nisqually Bridge.

Trooper Ryan Burke said the teenager was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 around 4 a.m. Saturday when he collided with another vehicle.

Officials say both people in the other vehicle were seriously injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center. The accident shut down the two left lanes of northbound I-5 for almost four hours, but have since reopened this morning.

The identity of the driver who died in the crash has not been released.

This remains an ongoing investigation.