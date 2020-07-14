Teenager dies after jumping off trestle bridge into Snoqualmie River

A 17-year-old male has died tonight after jumping off of the Old Reinig Trestle and into the upper Snoqualmie River, a City of Snoqualmie spokesperson confirmed Tuesday evening.

King County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call around 4:40 p.m. of a possible drowning.

Officials said the male was missing for at least 30 minutes. He was later recovered from the river around 5:30 p.m. and taken to Overlake Medical Center, according to the City of Snoqualmie spokesperson.

King County Sheriff’s Office Marine/Dive/Rescue Unit, Snoqualmie Fire Department, Eastside Fire & Rescue, and Fall City Fire Department were also called to the scene to aid in the rescue efforts.

The indentity of the male is not known at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Check back later for updates.