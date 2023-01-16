Expand / Collapse search

Teenager arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tacoma
A memorial is now growing at a bus stop where a Tacoma teenager was shot and killed at around 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. His aunt, Alyivia Siess, says 14-year-old Xaviar was a kind child, who loved everyone. She says family members told her that he was on the way to buy candy or food at a nearby store when he was shot and killed off Portland Ave East.

TACOMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Tacoma last Thursday.

Tacoma Police announced Monday they charged the teenager with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy named Xaviar, was shot and killed near E 40th St and Portland Ave E Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of the shooting around 3 p.m., where they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They attempted lifesaving treatment, and then the boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, the boy was an innocent bystander standing near a bus stop when he was shot.