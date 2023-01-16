Teenager arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Tacoma

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Tacoma last Thursday.

Tacoma Police announced Monday they charged the teenager with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy named Xaviar, was shot and killed near E 40th St and Portland Ave E Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of the shooting around 3 p.m., where they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They attempted lifesaving treatment, and then the boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 14-year-old boy shot and killed in Tacoma

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

According to police, the boy was an innocent bystander standing near a bus stop when he was shot.