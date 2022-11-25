Teenage girl recovering after getting shot while in her bed

A 14-year-old girl is recovering after a car full of suspects opened fire on her Algona home, hitting her in the leg with a bullet.

Algona Police say around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a group of people got out of a white KIA four-door sedan at a house on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue North.

Police say the three suspects then opened fire on a home.

Inside the home, a 14-year-old girl was hit in the leg while she was in her bed, police said.

Police say the suspects then sped off in the KIA.

The incident was caught on surveillance; however, police have not released any suspect pictures, or videos. They say the reason is due to safety concerns.

RELATED: 'He's beating evil': Dozens welcome home 9-year-old boy shot in Renton road rage incident

Police have also not released any identifying information on the three suspects, other than the car they drove.

"I heard gunshots, which I thought were fireworks. And I saw the – I don't want to say the spark, but like the flash. And then the car sped off," said Jacky Rodriguez.

Rodriguez lives down the street with her daughter. She tells FOX 13 News she used to think her neighborhood was quiet.

"It’s just scary. I have my daughter. And, I don't know, it’s just really close to home," she said.

Since Algona has such a small police department, they are receiving help in the investigation from the Coalition of Small Police Agencies Major Crimes Unit, as well as Washington State Patrol.

Algona Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.