Teenage girl arrested in Tacoma, suspected of shooting another woman

Police arrested a 17-year-old girl suspected of shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home near 54th Ave and McDacer Ave around 3:25 p.m.

According to authorities, the woman was driven to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The teenage girl was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.