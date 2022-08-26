Teen sues Bellevue cheer coach accused of sexually abusing her

A 16-year-old girl has filed a lawsuit against a Bellevue cheer coach who was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing her and several other teens.

50-year-old Brian Antich, who owned and operated Action Athletics in Bellevue, was arrested in late July for three counts of sex-related crimes involving two different minors.

According to court documents, he allegedly began grooming the victim when she was just 14 years old. Court documents say he engaged in stalking-type behavior through social media app SnapChat and would place his hands on under the teen's underwear using the guise of practicing cheerleading maneuvers.

A lawyer for the teen said Antich's gym provided an "unchecked platform" for him to "groom, stalk, sexually exploit, harass, and assault children."

Alarmingly, he even told one victim that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her, according to documents. The victims were afraid to report the defendant’s molestation out of fear of being removed from the cheerleading team.

"It should be a no-brainer that pedophiles not be allowed by national organizations, to reign unchecked over their gyms and students," said Karen Koehler, an attorney for the teen. "Despite what happened and the damaging impact upon her, this teen is fighting back. As strong and as hard as she can."

The teen is suing for an unknown amount of damages.

"Anybody who's gone through a traumatic event, and it takes courage and even with a successful prosecution, that never really makes up for being victimized," said Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Antich was charged with two counts of third-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor.

Bail was set at $50,000.