Teen shot outside Yakima high school dies; police arrest his 15-year-old cousin

A 16-year-old shot in an altercation near a high school in Yakima on Tuesday has died, according to police, and his 15-year-old cousin was arrested.

The 16-year-old died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and a 15-year-old boy was arrested, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. He was set to appear in juvenile court Wednesday on suspicion of shooting the 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, who was in serious condition.

The 15-and-16-year-olds were cousins and the 15-year-old shot his cousin unintentionally, police said.

Police reports on the incident near Eisenhower High School say there was an exchange of words before shots were fired.

The 18-year-old told police that he and some friends were walking in a parking lot near the school’s gym when a group of four were looking in his direction, the affidavit said. The man said he got into an argument with the 16-year-old and was ready to get into a fight when he heard a noise and realized he had been shot in the wrist by someone in the group of four, the affidavit said.

He said the 16-year-old fell to the ground yelling that he had been shot, the affidavit said.

