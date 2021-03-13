Teen shot during confrontation at Auburn gas station, police investigating

A 19-year-old was shot and killed at a gas station in Auburn early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around midnight on Saturday at the 76 gas station on 1700 Auburn Way South. Police said the teenager was in a verbal confrontation with four people when they were shot.

Auburn Police Cmdr. Mike Hirman said a witness told police they saw the teen being aggressive toward the group of people when a male pulled out a gun and shot the 19-year-old once.

When police arrived at the gas station, they performed life-saving measures on the victim. The teen was transported to a local medical center but died.

Officials said no other injuries were reported from the shooting. No suspect description has been identified and released.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

