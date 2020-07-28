Teen killed, three others injured in shooting at Federal Way park

Federal Way Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Steel Lake Park that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured three others.

Officers say the first calls for help came in around 10 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired at Steel Lake Park in Federal Way.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 17-year-old boy dead. Another man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The two other people injured are expected to survive. All of the victims are from Tacoma, police said.

Federal Way Police have detained a 28-year-old woman for questioning.

If you have any information in this case, contact Federal Way Police at 253-835-2121.