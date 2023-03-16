Teen killed in Federal Way shooting

Detectives are investigating what led up to a shooting at a Federal Way apartment complex that left a teen dead Wednesday night.

After 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of shooting and sounds of a car leaving a complex off Southwest Campus Drive.

According to police, the person who called 911 reported seeing someone laying on the ground in the parking lot. A bystander performed CPR until officers got to the scene.

When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Medics took over life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

The victim was described as a male in his late teens.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.