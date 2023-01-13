Teen injured in Tacoma shooting

Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured Thursday night.

After 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-car crash near South 21st Street and South J Street.

When police arrived, they found a juvenile victim who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This was the second shooting in Tacoma on Thursday. Earlier in the afternoon, a child was fatally shot on Portland Avenue.