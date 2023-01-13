Expand / Collapse search

Teen injured in Tacoma shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
 
Tacoma
Violent 24 hours across the Puget Sound

There were at least five separate shootings across Puget Sound on Thursday.

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured Thursday night. 

After 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-car crash near South 21st Street and South J Street. 

When police arrived, they found a juvenile victim who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

This was the second shooting in Tacoma on Thursday. Earlier in the afternoon, a child was fatally shot on Portland Avenue. 