Teen in custody after escaping Echo Glen

A 16-year-old boy is in custody after he escaped from the Echo Glen Children’s Center Wednesday night.

King County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tim Meyer told FOX 13 News that the teen jumped a fence around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies, a K-9 unit and the Washington State Patrol’s air support searched the area and found the teen near the YMCA, which is about 3 miles from Echo Glen.

Deputies said he was taken into custody at about 10 p.m.

The teen was booked at the King County Youth Center and faces charges of escape. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Echo Glen had to make security changes this year after five teens escaped the facility in late January. Four teens were caught weeks after and the fifth teen was captured in March.

Echo Glen Children's Center is a youth rehabilitation facility in Snoqualmie that serves Washington state's highest-risk youth.

