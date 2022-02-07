Teen in critical condition after fight outside Alderwood Mall

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition following a fight that occurred outside the Alderwood Mall, near the south parking garage on Sunday.

According to police, a fight broke out on Feb. 6, just before 7 p.m. The teen was with his family when they were approached by a group of young adults in the parking lot.

It's unclear what led up to the fight or if the suspects knew the victim or his family.

There were three men and one woman involved in the fight, and they all fled before police arrived.

Lynnwood police are working to get surveillance footage of the suspects.

The teen was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

