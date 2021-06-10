Teen in critical condition after fight at Yakima County high school

A teenager is in critical condition at a Seattle hospital after a fight between two girls at a high school in Yakima County.

According to Toppenish Police, officers were notified Wednesday about a fight between two 17-year-old girls that ended with one of the teens being thrown onto a sidewalk. She was seen by a school nurse, then her family took her to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

Her condition deteriorated at the Yakima hospital. She has since been taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is in critical condition.

Police say they have interviewed the other 17-year-old girl involved, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video is asked to Toppenish PD at 509-865-4355.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram