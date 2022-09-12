Teen taken to hospital after tree limb falls on her in U-District

A teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a tree limb fell on her in Seattle's University District.

Crews initially responded to reports of a tree falling onto a car with a person trapped inside near Northeast 45th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 12:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, firefighters said that a large tree limb fell onto a 17-year-old girl and no car was involved.

After removing the tree limb, the teen was taken to the hospital for further medical care.

The Seattle Fire Department is working with Seattle Parks to help remove the debris from the road.