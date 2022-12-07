Expand / Collapse search

Teen found guilty in deadly stabbing of Bremerton 16-year-old

BREMERTON, Wash. - A 17-year-old girl was found guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old mom in Bremerton last year.

On Jan. 30, 2021, 16-year-old Syanna Puryear-Tucker was stabbed by then-16-year-old Lola Luna outside Luna's after the teens made plans to fight each other. 

Puryear-Tucker was taken to the hospital with at least 24 stab wounds. She later died at the hospital. 

She left behind an infant daughter. 

Luna was found guilty of second-degree murder on Tuesday. According to the Kitsap Sun, jurors rejected the notion that she stabbed Puryear-Tucker in self-defense. 

Prosecutors told FOX 13 that Luna will be sentenced at the end of January. 

