Teen found guilty in deadly stabbing of Bremerton 16-year-old

A 17-year-old girl was found guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old mom in Bremerton last year.

On Jan. 30, 2021, 16-year-old Syanna Puryear-Tucker was stabbed by then-16-year-old Lola Luna outside Luna's after the teens made plans to fight each other.

Puryear-Tucker was taken to the hospital with at least 24 stab wounds. She later died at the hospital.

She left behind an infant daughter.

Luna was found guilty of second-degree murder on Tuesday. According to the Kitsap Sun, jurors rejected the notion that she stabbed Puryear-Tucker in self-defense.

Prosecutors told FOX 13 that Luna will be sentenced at the end of January.