Teen critically injured in Tacoma shooting

A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot in Tacoma Thursday night.

According to Tacoma Police, officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to shots fired in the area of South 27th and Yakima Avenue.

Shooting scene in Tacoma (Photo credit: Tacoma Police Department)

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive male in a vehicle. The 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about a motive or potential suspects.