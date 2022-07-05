Expand / Collapse search

Teen critically injured in Federal Way shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Federal Way
FOX 13 Seattle

Drive-by shooting leaves man critically injured in Federal Way

Police detained three people after a drive-by shooting left a 19-year-old man injured in Federal Way.

SEATTLE - A teen was critically injured Monday night after a shooting in Federal Way, police said. 

After 10 p.m. officers responded to a report of a 19-year-old man who was struck in a drive-by shooting in the 33400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest.

When police arrived, they immediately provided aid until medics arrived. 

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. 

Police said witnesses described a suspect vehicle, which was located by another officer during a traffic stop

Three people inside the car were detained without incident and investigators said an officer could see what they thought was a handgun in the car. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 


 