Teen critically injured in Federal Way shooting

A teen was critically injured Monday night after a shooting in Federal Way, police said.

After 10 p.m. officers responded to a report of a 19-year-old man who was struck in a drive-by shooting in the 33400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest.

When police arrived, they immediately provided aid until medics arrived.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said witnesses described a suspect vehicle, which was located by another officer during a traffic stop

Three people inside the car were detained without incident and investigators said an officer could see what they thought was a handgun in the car.

The investigation remains ongoing.



