Teen brothers, 13 and 15, charged in Tacoma shooting over drug deal gone bad

A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old are charged with shooting a teen in Tacoma over what prosecutors say was a drug deal and attempted robbery gone bad.

According to court documents, the victim, a 17-year-old boy, drove from Eatonville to Tacoma the night of January 29 to buy acid from a 15-year-old he knew. A friend rode with him in the front seat while his girlfriend, who is also 17, was in the backseat. The shooting victim brought a gun to the scene.

After the drug exchange, the 15-year-old suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the shooting victim and demanded all his money. The teen sped away, and the 15-year-old allegedly fired multiple shots at the car while he fled.

The 15-year-old's brother, who is 13, is the suspect who admitted to shooting the 17-year-old. He told police he was walking with five or six friends on South 27th Street approaching Yakima Avenue when the shooting victim drove by the group and reportedly pointed a gun at them.

He said the 17-year-old drove by a second time and pointed a gun directly at the 13-year-old's face.

"I want to be completely honest with you, I shot at the guy," the 13-year-old told detectives. "I fired five or six shots I think."

The 13-year-old shooter said he feared for his life and was acting in self-defense.

The victim was shot once in the neck and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. If he survives, he will likely be paralyzed from the neck down, court documents state.

Police said the 13-year-old was detained shortly after the shooting. He's charged in juvenile court with three counts of first-degree assault and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

His 15-year-old brother is facing the same charges, along with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and attempted robbery. According to court documents, he is still at large.