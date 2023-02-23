Teen arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle, crashing it into apartment building

article

Seattle Police have arrested a teen who allegedly stole a car at gunpoint and lead officers on a chase before crashing down an embankment and hitting an apartment complex.

The incident started on Tuesday when a 25-year-old was carjacked at gunpoint in the Beacon Hill neighborhood by a group of four people. The victim told officers he was in his driver's seat when a man he didn't know armed with a gun approached his vehicle. Two other male suspects then seated themselves in the victim’s car and drove off in an unknown direction, according to police. The armed suspect drove off with a fourth male suspect in a black SUV.

Then on Wednesday, Seattle Police responded to a 911 made by a man who was fearful that his business would be targeted when he saw three men wearing ski masks outside his store in the Roxhill neighborhood. The business owner said he saw the three "suspicious" masked men drive off on 35th Ave. SW.

Seattle Police saw the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, but the suspect drove off. Police followed the suspect for a short time before he crashed into a fence, which caused the vehicle to fall down an embankment and strike an exterior wall of an apartment building.

The three people in the car had non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if the suspects in the Beacon Hill carjacking were involved in the Wednesday night collision. However, they were found in the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding. He was later booked into the King County Youth Services Center. The other two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old boy, were released from police custody to their legal guardians.