Teekah Lewis: Vigil to be held for Tacoma girl who vanished 24 years ago

It has been 24 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis vanished from a Tacoma bowling alley and her family hasn't given up on searching for her.

On Jan. 23, 1999, Teekah was last seen playing at the arcade area at the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street.

A maroon late 1980s or 90s Pontiac Grand Am with tinted windows and a spoiler was last seen speeding away from the bowling alley parking lot after she disappeared.

Teekah Lewis of Tacoma disappeared when she was 2 years old.

To mark the ongoing search for Teekah, a candlelight vigil will be held Monday night at the Tacoma Police Department's parking lot. Her family has held the vigil every year, and it's open to the public.

In 2019, the Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit for the Washington State Patrol teamed up with Kamway Trucks to bring missing children like Teekah home. There are two trucks that feature Teekah's picture and an artist rending of what she may look like now.

The trucks will be also be at Monday night's vigil.

This case is still open and the investigation remains ongoing.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County said anyone with information about this case is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Any tips leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person in this case can receive up to $1,000.