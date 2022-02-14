Team USA Climbing member: More investigations needed following child rape charges

A former Team USA Climbing member is facing three child rape charges following a Redmond investigation, but a current team member tells FOX 13 that more investigations are needed.

The climber, who asked to remain anonymous, said there is concern within the climbing community that sexual assault allegations aren’t being taken seriously enough. They noted three other allegations that they personally had been made aware of, none of which have led to action.

"You hear whispers of allegations against people – whether it’s coaches, whether it’s athletes -- and sometimes an athlete just disappears," they said. "It’s like they just dropped off the face of the earth. They may have qualified for competition, but they’re just not around anymore. It’s not like they’re injured, it’s someone who has had allegations against them."

FOX 13 has reached out to both Team USA, and SafeSport – an organization charged with investigating sexual abuse and assault allegations in the sport. We are still waiting to hear more information.

The story comes on the heels of news that Alex Fritz, a 28-year-old former U.S. National Team member, was charged with three counts of child rape. SafeSport contacted Redmond Police in 2021 alleging that Fritz was sexually involved with underage athletes – the group had compiled documents and interview regarding Fritz’s case.

According to the findings, Fritz is accused of having sexual contact with an underage girl in Canada, Bothell, Mukilteo and Redmond.

Despite the action taking on Fritz, the current Team USA climber tells FOX 13 that current members need to be looked at too.

"In my opinion things are being hidden," they said, "especially for athletes and coaches who are important to the organization."

