Taylor Swift 2023 'Eras Tour:' Pop star announces stadium tour with stop in Seattle

Taylor Swift has officially announced new concert dates for 2023, including a stop at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The pop star's highly anticipated stadium tour, entitled "Eras Tour," will kick off next March in Glendale, Arizona and run through August, concluding in Los Angeles.

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!" the musician wrote on her Twitter on Tuesday.

The Seattle concert will be at Lumen Field on July 22 with Haim and Gracie Abrams.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Get Expand

Other West Coast stops include Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on July 29 and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 4 and 5.

The "Feeling like the luckiest person alive. I can’t WAIT to see you. It’s been a long time coming."

Swift also announced a slew of opening artists that she will be taking on the road with her, including Paramore, Haim and Phoebe Bridgers.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 18. There will also be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program "to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans."

Swift’s announcement also promised that international dates will follow.

RELATED: Taylor Swift becomes first artist to claim Billboard Hot 100's top 10 songs in single week

Recently, Swift made music history when 10 songs from her new album, "Midnights," charted in the top 10 songs of Billboard's Hot 100 in a single week. Swift is the first musician to achieve this feat, according to Billboard.

The "Blank Space" singer took to Twitter to record her reaction to the news.

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," the singer-songwriter wrote.

RELATED: Spotify crowns Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' as most-streamed artist, most-streamed album

"Midnights" broke Spotify's record for the most-streamed album in a single day when it debuted on Oct. 21.

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?!" Swift tweeted at the time. "Like what even just happened??!?!"

RELATED: Taylor Swift course to be offered at University of Texas

FOX News contributed to this report. Get more from FOX News entertainment.