Taxpayers to decide fate of Everett Transit

Congressman Rick Larsen visited the North Sound Tuesday. In Everett, he joined Mayor Cassie Franklin to tour Everett Transit’s newest addition to its fleet. Federal grants paid to add two more all-electric coaches for the agency. Now, 9 of the 42 buses on the roads produce no exhaust or pollution into the air.

However, Everett Transit may be at an historic crossroad. The pandemic forced cuts to routes, staff and more. Many of those cuts have since been restored, but projected revenues fall short to make significant improvements. Not to mention, the agency's funding likely won't be adequate to ramp up service for a population that is expected to grow by 60-percent over the next two decades.

Taxpayers will decide how much more money they are willing to fork over, or if the public should say goodbye to an agency that has been around for more than a century.

The wheels have been turning for more than 100-years at Everett Transit. For at least a few of those years, Lori and Diane’s friendship depended on the agency’s coach drivers to bring them together.

"His name is Scott," said Diane Darline, "He’s a really good driver."

Student Angelina Jones also counts on Everett Transit,."

"It’s getting busier, but not as busy as it was," she said.

The economic shutdowns forced the agency to make cuts among staff, routes and other issues. Sunday service had only recently been restored. But, future funding has hit a bump in the road as current sales tax revenues won’t allow the agency to grow with the expected rise in population.

That’s why the city is asking riders and taxpayers to fill out the ‘Rethink Transit Survey.’ There are three choices to consider. First, keep the tax rate at 0.6%, but neglect a likely rise in ridership. Or, raise the tax to 0.9% to cover some improvements. Finally, raise the tax to 1.2% to make even more improvements to riders’ delays. Even Everett Transit admits it’s a hard ask, but taxpayers should guide the future.

"I have people telling me they have been riding Everett Transit for 50+ years," said agency spokesperson Ryan Bisson.

The agency’s goal is to serve its constituents, but a forseeable lack in revenue is becoming more difficult to ignore as current revenues do not project to offer significant are supposed to serve locals needs, But improving service might mean saying goodbye is a costly choice.

You can fill out the survey through April 5. Once that data is compiled, it will be presented to the current or maybe next city council who then may ask voters to decide the fate of transit in and around Everett.